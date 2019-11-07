Life-threatening objects not allowed on trains: official

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways has asked passengers not to carry objects that could endanger the lives of the people onboard.
Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Tahir Masood Marwat, said any object that could pose a threat to the lives of passengers would not be allowed on all trains from Peshawar.
He directed the officials to check the luggage of the passengers and warned of strict action if passengers were allowed to carry such objects.
The official requested the passengers to cooperate with Railways staff to avoid untoward incidents.
