Govt, opp trade barbs in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Insults, exchange of harsh words and charges marred the Senate proceedings during its second sitting of the requisitioned session Wednesday, as PPP Senator Moula Bakhsh Chandio threatened to throw PTI Senator Faisal Javed out if he did not stop passing remarks against his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

However, towards the end of the sitting, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati sought the opposition’s cooperation in taking Pakistan forward and insisted on speaking truth and facts in the House.

There were two main verbal clashes: one between Senators Chandio and Faisal Javed and the other between Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-Fazl and PTI’s Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had to expunge certain remarks, as he repeatedly reminded the senators on both sides of the aisle about the call for Maghrib prayers.

The House also witnessed walkout by the opposition senators, when Murad Saeed was allowed second time to speak in response to the opposition senators speeches. However, upon their return, the minister responded to their criticism and then Senator Chandio took the floor.

During their speeches on ‘political victimisation by the incumbent government and the National Accountability Bureau’, opposition senators, particularly those from PPP, called for ending the selected accountability and JUI-Fazl was vociferous in demanding mid-term elections, alleging Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had miserably failed to deliver on all fronts.

Senator Maulana Haideri during the debate on political victimisation, reiterated the opposition’s demand that the prime minister must step down, as it was the call of Azadi March, having representation of all segments of the society, including students and doctors, besides nine political parties.

He also rejected the prime minister’s move of asking CDA to provide relief to the Azadi March participants in the wake of rain and fall in temperature. He alleged that on prime minister’s visits to China, the United States and Saudi Arabia, the army chief led him.

JUI-Fazl senator went on to allege that during his visit to the US, Kashmir was sold out. Prime Minister had no value or importance as such.

Murad Saeed and Faisal Javed counted what they called the successes and achievements of the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan: be it Kashmir issue, revival of the economy and fighting the menace of corruption.

They questioned what Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s service to Kashmir issue was despite remaining chairman of the Kashmir committee for 15 years and alleged his only aim was enjoying official privileges, protocol and enjoying life on the government spending. They said it was prime minister’s prudent leadership, which saved Pakistan from going bankrupt.

Earlier, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said he had never seen such kind accountability since the inception of Pakistan as there had been a glaring disparity between those in the establishment and the public representatives and handling of cases and the accused.

He pointed out about that on one hand, former president Asif Ali Zardari was in custody without conviction, who faced serious health issues but was not allowed his personal physician to take care of him while on the other, another ex-president general Pervez Musharraf while being taken to a court, he was diverted to CMH with back pain.

However, after some time, he was allowed to go abroad for treatment and then his video clips were seen on social media, he was part of a dancing party. One former president was facing cases and appearing before courts while the other faced a case under Article 6, instituted by the state, but there was no progress there upon.

Rabbani continued again there was a former prime minister, who was convicted, was today fighting for his life, facing serious health issues. Another ex-PM Shaukat Aziz faced a plethora of corruption and misuse and abuse of power cases but this government and NAB was totally silent on this matter.

He regretted that the NAB and its law was designed only to target politicians; only those in the opposition and this government had devised a totally different approach for other segments of the society, including businessmen and the bureaucracy. He demanded that the TORs of a council for businessmen be tabled in the Senate for scrutiny. Likewise, the military establishment had its own mechanism and the judges too were out of NAB purview.

Rabbani reiterated his demand for setting up a commission under one law for accountability of all with no sacred cows left out and its application must also be equal. Otherwise, if other entities were to have accountability by their own peers then the Parliament was the platform for accountability of politicians. He slammed the government for gagging the media and opposed the idea of special tribunals for media.

Senator Farooq H Naek while tracing the trend of political victimisation, said that it started during president general Ayub’s era but the era of General Zia was the nightmare when the rivals were arrested, tortured and even put to death on fake murder charges. He charged Zia tried to prolong his rule in the name of Islam.

He recalled how Asif Ali Zardri was made to undergo agony under fake cases and remained in jail for nine years while witnesses were forced to become approvers. And, after his acquittal in all cases, Ehtesab Ordinance was promulgated in 1996 and then the caretakers in 1997, came up with the Accountability Act and the PML-N government framed several cases against Zardari and ultimately was set free. Likewise, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had to spend eight years in self-exile due to her political victimisation.

“NAB law is unique in the sense, which has never been placed before Parliament. Unfortunately, till this day, we could not change this law while Musharraf also took on his political opponents,” he said.

He pointed out that political victimisation was at its peak ever since PTI formed government: former PM Nawaz Sharif could get bail on ground of his very bad health and Maryam also managed now to secure bail. Former president Zardari was in jail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi facing cases while there were several cases against another ex-M Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Senator Naek said the government should think whether such political victimisation would serve and strengthen democracy or it might lead to its derailment. He wanted NAB not to hold media trial of persons, facing allegations and frame reference and lodge FIR only after having substantial evidence. He questioned who would make for damages caused to the family of an accused, being flashed on media.

He regretted that Zardari and Faryal Talpur were taken into custody several months back without even framing charges. He also questioned the logic behind amending the jail manual, calling it encroachment on the provincial autonomy by the Centre.

PkMAP Senator Usman Khan Kakar opened the debate and said that PM was imposed on the nation and as a result the country was faced with multiple challenges while the media was also under threat: many anchors were either sacked or forced to go home. Two senior judges Justice Faez Isa and Justice Siddiqui were punished without evidence for speaking the truth and targeting the intelligence agencies.