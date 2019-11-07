Banners praising Imran Khan, Sidhu removed in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Several hoardings that surfaced in Punjab's holy city Amritsar, describing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as "real heroes" for turning the Kartarpur Corridor project into a reality, were brought down hurriedly on Wednesday by some unknown persons and municipal workers, international media reported.

The hoardings, which surfaced on Tuesday, credited the cricketer-turned-politicians for making the project, giving Sikh devotees an easy access to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara across the border in Pakistan, a reality.

The hoardings, carrying Imran Khan's picture alongside Sidhu, read in Gurmukhi, "Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes for making the Kartarpur corridor project a reality... the credit goes to them."

A day later, however, some unknown people along with Amritsar Municipal Corporation workers removed all the banners.

The hoardings had been put up in the city by Sidhu’s staunch supporter and municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka, whose picture too was also on them.

Verka said he put up hoardings at various prominent locations. He said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended the invitation to his friend Navjot Singh Sidhu during the former’s swearing-in ceremony in Pakistan earlier, when Sidhu suggested Khan to open the Kartarpur Sahib corridor for Sikh devotees.

“I have put up numerous hoardings as I wished to send out the message to the people about Sidhu’s role in getting the corridor opened,” he said.

Verka added Sidhu was the first Indian politician who received the invitation from Imran Khan two days ago to attend the corridor’s opening ceremony.

Sidhu had been criticised in India for hugging Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his Islamabad visit last year.

He, however, had defended his act of hugging General Bajwa at the swearing-in ceremony of the Pakistan prime minister as his emotional response on learning that Sikh pilgrims may now be allowed to visit the Kartarpur shrine across the border.

Sidhu was slammed by the Narendra Modi-led extremist Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal in Punjab for hugging General Bajwa at Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.