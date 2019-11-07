Talks with Fazl moving on positive direction: Pervaiz

ISLAMABAD: As the deadlock between government and opposition persisted on the demands of Azadi March, Maulana Fazlur Rehman held second meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday to find out middle way that would be acceptable to both the sides.

In last 36 hours, it was third meeting between Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Maulana Fazlur Rehman as on Tuesday midnight Maulna Fazalur Rehman held the meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi at their residence while on Wednesday Pervez Elahi called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence to discuss the matters relating to the Azadi March.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was assisted by convener Rahbar Committee of opposition Akram Khan Durrani, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Senator Talha Mehmood while Provincial Minister Punjab Hafiz Ammar Yasir was also present along with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a short media talk after the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi was hopeful for positive outcome of the talks saying that the talks were moving towards positive directions as different options were under consideration.

He said this is a difficult situation and nation needs to have patience. “Breakthrough requires patience and hard work but it would take some time,” he said.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said efforts are being made in order to solve issues in an amicable way.

Meanwhile, the government's negotiating committee has decided to give full authority to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to hold negotiations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has led thousands of protesters to the H-9 venue in Islamabad where they are staging a sit-in protest against the government.

Elahi was quoted as saying that the negotiations will be successful but would take time.

“We will achieve success, but it will take some time,” he reportedly said.

Sources reported that the prime minister had told Elahi to give something to the protesters and also extract something from them during the negotiations.