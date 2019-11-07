Govt to increase pension to Rs15,000 by 2023: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the government will increase Pension amount to Rs15,000 by in its remaining four years’ tenure (2023).

Earlier the government had increased the pension from Rs5,250 to Rs6,500.

Addressing at a ceremony in connection with first annual pension day, he said that present government has paid Rs33 billions to labor with regards to pensions.

“It is not possible to deny the importance of social protection for the elderly, disabled employees and widows of Pakistan,” he added.

Zulfi Bukhari said that more than Rs20 billion have been collected from employers across the country. He also thanked the industrialists who protect labor rights.

He said the government has increased the basic pension by 23 percent, adding that all private institutions are requested to contribute according to minimum wage formula and people are working in private organisations should register with the EOBI so that they can get pensions. He said that 124,000 companies across the country contributing to the workers’ pension.