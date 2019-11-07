‘T20 format can groom young stars’

RAJKOT, India: The Twenty20 format can be used to groom young talent and prepare them for One-Dayers and Tests while not distracting players from winning games, stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma said Wednesday.

Sharma, who is captaining the side in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday with Virat Kohli rested for the series, is leading a young Indian side with several veterans rested.

The hosts need to win to keep the three-match series alive after going down in the opening game by seven wickets.

“We want to try a lot of players to make them ready for the other formats,” Sharma told a press conference.

“Because this is the format where these individuals can come out and express themselves so that they are ready for ODI and Test cricket.”

Sharma has been one of India’s brightest stars in limited-overs cricket, but also proved his mettle in the Test format after making a successful debut as opener in during his team’s 3-0 sweep of South Africa.