Northern struggle against Central Punjab

KARACHI: Central Punjab took control of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-day first-class match against Northern at the Iqbal Stadium IN Faisalabad Wednesday, says a press release.

Day-three of the match belonged to Central Punjab’s batsmen as Rizwan Hussain (110), Umar Akmal (73) and Usman Salahuddin (72 not out) helped the home side amass 345-6 declared in their second innings.

Set a 381-run target, Northern were struggling to avoid a defeat as they stumbled to 121-5 by the close

of play, still needing a further 260 runs for a win with only five second innings wickets remaining.

Zeeshan Malik with 52 off 58 balls was the only run-getter to confront Central Punjab bowlers with some confidence.

The spin duo of Bilal Asif and Zafar Gohar took all five wickets. Zafar has so far taken 3-46 in 20 overs while Bilal grabbed 2-38 in 13 overs.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 137-2, Central Punjab pushed on the accelerator by adding 116 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first session of the day. They maintained their run-scoring momentum in the second session before declaring the innings.

Opener Rizwan Hussain compiled his 110 off 123 balls. Umar Akmal was dismissed for 73. Usman faced 97 balls for his unbeaten 72 that included seven fours and three sixes. Northern’s Captain Nauman Ali had to settle for three costly wickets in the second innings as he conceded 160 runs in 28 overs.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 226 all out in 69.1 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 55, Umar Akmal 52, Salman Butt 41; Nauman Ali 8-71) and 345-6 declared in 66.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 110, Umar Akmal 73, Usman Salahuddin 72 not out; Nauman Ali 3-160). Northern 191 all out in 64.1 overs (Hammad Azam 52,Umar Amin 42; Zafar Gohar 4-54, Bilal Asif 3-57) and 121-5 in 40 overs (Zeeshan Malik 52, Umar Amin 27; Zafar Gohar 3-46, Bilal Asif 2-38).

At Bugti Stadium, Quetta: Southern Punjab 502 all out in 129.3 overs (Sami Aslam 168, Umar Siddique 130, Adnan Akmal 80, Abdul Rehman Muzamil 41, Sohaib Maqsood 36, Mohammad Irfan 23; Mohammad Asghar 5-130; Amad Butt 4-103). Balochistan 295 all out in 79.3 overs (Hussain Talat 89, Imran Farhat 65, Bismillah Khan 36, Amad Butt 32, Imran Butt 23; Umaid 5-57, Mohammad Irfan Jr 2-53, Zahid Mahmood 2-57) and after follow-on 30-2 in 15 overs (Azeem Ghumman 11 not out; Umaid Asif 1-3, Mohammad Irfan Jr 1-11).

At Abbottabad Stadium: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all out in 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57 not out, Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65). Sindh 147-3 in 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35 not out, Fawad Alam 29 not out; Junaid Khan 2-49). No play on third day because of rain.