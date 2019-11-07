Pindi Region curator passes away

ISLAMABAD: Wajid Hussain, Rawalpindi Region curator and one of those have not received any salary from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has breathed his last Wednesday.

The deceased suffered cardiac arrest after facing hardship in meeting his monthly expenditures including payment of house rent.

At the abolishment of the regions, around 243 employees who basically were hired by the regions and were paid by the PCB rendered jobless.

Wajid was hired by the Rawalpindi Region and not getting any salary. Time and again ‘The News’ has reminded the PCB to decide on the future of these employees but to no avail.

The PCB’s contention remains that since they have abolished the regions, their future lies with the regions only.

When the PCB spoke­s­man was approached, he said: “The PCB is saddened with the news of curator Wajid Shah’s death, as it respects and values all those officials who work and contribute for the betterment of cricket.

“While the PCB is in the process of fulfilling its commitment of paying two months salaries to all the 243 curators, it is important to note, remember and understand that the 243 curators were the employees of the ground owners, while the role of the PCB was to only pay their salaries on behalf of the 16 regions through which they were employed,” the spokesperson said.

Admitted that the PCB rates these employees as private but the board should have decided on their future association with newly formed provincial associations in clear terms once it had abolished regions.