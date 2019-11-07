close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

Ghulam Mustafa earns berth in Olympics

Sports

November 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Must­afa Bashir has made the country proud after becoming the second Pakistani shooter to earn direct qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to reports reaching here, Ghulam Mustafa secured a berth in the Olympic Games in the rapid fire pistol following his encouraging display in a qualification tournament in Doha on Wednesday.

Earlier, shooter Khalil Akhtar also directly qualified for the 2020 Olympics in the 25m rapid fire event after performing brilliantly in Brazil. Khalil beat world Nos 1, 4, 5 and 6 in the World Cup qualifying round.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani have congratulated Ghulam Mustafa Bashir for his achievement.

