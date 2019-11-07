close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Pakistan likely to play Imam, Khushdil

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Imamul Haq and Khushdil Shah are likely to replace Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali for the third and final T20I against Australia to be played at Perth tomorrow (Friday).

‘The News’ has learnt that the coaching staff is seriously considering replacing out-of-form Asif and Fakhar. Pakistan require a win to draw the series and retain their status as No 1 T20 team.

“Imamul Haq and Khus­hdil Shah are likely to get a chance in place of Fakhar and Asif. The coaches are also contemplating the inclusion of Mohammad Has­nain or Musa Khan. Howev­er, their inclusion de­p­ends upon their bowling in the nets today (Thursday),” an official told ‘The News’.

