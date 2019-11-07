PSA waives off security fee for two Pak events

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has waived off security fee for the two international events Pakistan will be hosting in December 2019 and January 2020.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, who is in Cape Town (South Africa) in connection with the World Squash Federation (WSF) Annual General Meeting (AGM), told ‘The News’ that the long-standing PSF’s demand has been accepted by the PSA.

“The association has decided not to charge any security fee from the PSF ahead of the two international events Pakistan are to host in December and January. Pakistan will organise $20,000 international event for men and $12,000 event for women in Islamabad in December followed by $50,000 Pakistan Open to be held in Kar­a­chi in January 2020. The security fee for these two events has been waived off,” he said.

The AVM said that extra pressure had been put on Pakistan in the shape of security fee by the world body. On the one hand you have to look for sponsors while on the other you have to pay extra amount as security fee. The PSA on the request of the PSF has decided to wave off the security amount.”

The PSF official said that our demand had been to waive off this fee or the formality of security process ahead of each and every international event on a permanent basis.

“Look there is no need of security assessment now in Pakistan. I have made it very clear that the practice was a mere futile exercise. If no other federation requires any security assessment ahead of hosting any international event then why the PSF only. I have taken up this matter with the international squash body and requested them to waive off the fee permanently. The PSA has promised to give it a review.”

Aamir also requested the PSA to make international players realise that Pakistan is a safe country to play.

“Look Pakistan is a safe place to play any sports. Though top players have started coming to Pakistan, there is a need that the PSA should back international players for their tour to Pakistan. The country has immense contributions for the uplift of sports in the world and as such the international body is required to support Pakistan in this regard.”

Pakistan is also planning to host junior international event including the World Championship in the upcoming months.

“I have also taken up the matter of hosting international junior event in coming days. The PSA also promised to give the request a serious consideration. Hopefully Pakistan will get the hosting rights of international junior events in coming years.”