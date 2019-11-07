close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
AFP
November 7, 2019

Trio that escaped Thai court arrested

World

BANGKOK: An American drug suspect and his Thai wife who went on the run after they shot and stabbed their way out of a courtroom were apprehended Wednesday, authorities said, with the man shooting his wife and then himself as police closed in.

The couple, along with an associate, had made their brazen and violent escape from a court holding room in the seedy southern city of Pattaya on Monday, wounding a police officer before fleeing in a pick-up truck. But on Wednesday they were tracked down in Sa Kaeo province, which shares a border with Cambodia.

