500,000 people face food insecurity in Angola: official

LUANDA: More than 500,000 people in Angola face food insecurity due to a severe drought hitting several provinces, a government official said here Tuesday.

In a statement released to the press, Ermelinda Kaliengue, the head of the food security office of the Angolan Ministry of Agricultural and Forests, said the govt has adopted new policies and programs to alleviate the problem. Kaliengue said that among the half-million people, 200,000 are in a dangerous situation.“What is needed is to establish policies and programs, not only to tackle the crisis but also to prevent the situation from recurring,” said Kaliengue.