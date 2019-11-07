Six injured in Jordan knife attack

AMMAN: Six people, including four tourists, were wounded in a knife attack in Jordan on Wednesday, a security spokesman said, adding that the assailant had been apprehended.

Four tourists, three Mexicans and a Swiss woman, were wounded in the knife attack, along with a Jordanian tour guide and a security officer, public security directorate spokesman Amer Sartawi told AFP.

"Around noon, a man attacked tourists, a tour guide and a security officer who tried to stop him in Jerash" a popular attraction 50 kilometres from the capital Amman, Sartawi said.

"The wounded were shifted to hospital for treatment" and "the assailant was immediately arrested", he added. He did not specify the nationality of the attacker or give details on the severity of the wounds. The attacker´s motivation is so far unknown, he added. It is not the first time tourist sites have been targeted by attacks in Jordan.

In December 2016, in Karak, home to one of the region´s biggest Crusader castles, 10 people were killed in an attack that also left 30 wounded.