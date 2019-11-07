close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2019

One held in harassment case

National

BR
Bureau report
November 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested one person for harassing a woman. An official said that the FIA Cyber Crimes Wing on Wednesday arrested Mohammad Usman, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan district after a woman complained that he was harassing her on WhatsApp. The official said the accused was using SIM card of a resident of Okara and had acquired a foreign mobile phone number on the Internet to conceal his identity. The police arrested the accused and lodged a case against him.

