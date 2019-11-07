close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

8-year-old girl kidnapped

National

KASUR: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped from Ali Park locality of Kasur on Wednesday. Taibya went to a local mosque to learn the Quran lesson, but she did not return to her home. Her family members tried to locate her, but in vain. Saddar Kasur police registered a case on the complaint of her father Abdul Hameed Her family members suspected four accused Shebaz, his wife Zahida and others were involved in her abduction.

