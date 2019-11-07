8-year-old girl kidnapped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped from Ali Park locality of Kasur on Wednesday. Taibya went to a local mosque to learn the Quran lesson, but she did not return to her home. Her family members tried to locate her, but in vain. Saddar Kasur police registered a case on the complaint of her father Abdul Hameed Her family members suspected four accused Shebaz, his wife Zahida and others were involved in her abduction.
KASUR: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped from Ali Park locality of Kasur on Wednesday. Taibya went to a local mosque to learn the Quran lesson, but she did not return to her home. Her family members tried to locate her, but in vain. Saddar Kasur police registered a case on the complaint of her father Abdul Hameed Her family members suspected four accused Shebaz, his wife Zahida and others were involved in her abduction.