PML-N may adopt tougher stance against govt

LAHORE: The anti-government elements in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz may become active and pose an aggressive posture against the government following the return of Nawaz Sharif to his home from hospital.

The PML-N leadership now with a clear mind will focus on strengthening efforts for dislodging the government, said party sources. The Azadi March initiated by Maulana Fazlur Rehman would get practical support of party cadres as PML-N leaders having tougher anti-government stance would now be in a better position to lead party affairs at different levels.

The party’s campaign against the government would be boosted by Maryam Nawaz’s release as well, though participation of both these leaders in party meetings is highly unlikely, said the sources. But their release will be a real morale booster for party members, especially for those who want to wage an all-out drive against the government. The sources said the hardliners within the PML-N will now be on the driving seat and become more vocal on various fronts, particularly while consulting other opposition parties at the forum of the Rahbar Committee. The commanding role of such elements will rejuvenate the ongoing demonstration against the PTI government, which is being spearheaded by the JUI-F. The pressure created by Fazl would get full backing of the PML-N.

Fearing regrouping in the party cadres, the sources said, the first priority of the government would be to allow Nawaz to shift to any country of his choice on medical grounds as part of a deal. In fact, the government in recent past has offered Nawaz to go abroad on two occasions, said a party official close to Nawaz. However, the party supremo refused to do so. The other option is to detain both Nawaz and Maryam again, which is presently not possible given the poor health of the former premier. In these circumstances, the release of both hawkish leaders of the PML-N will tend to overshadow a relatively neutral posture of Shahbaz Sharif over the protest launched against the government.

Ironically, against this backdrop, both the federal government and Shahbaz want moving Nawaz out of the country due to obvious reasons, said the sources.