close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Residents not giving land for power project

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

MANSEHRA: The residents of Saungar area of Balakot have refused to give land for 300-megawatt hydropower project if the government didn’t give them the market price.

“The district administration has imposed Section 4 for the acquisition of land without taking us into confidence and if it goes ahead with its plan, we would resist as we have not been offered market price for our agricultural and houses,” Naeem Ashraf Durrani told a news conference in Balakot on Wednesday. The residents led by Durrani said that they didn’t leave their villages after the 2005 devastating earthquake and would follow suit if they were not offered prices for their land, trees and houses as given to landowners for such projects being executed in other parts of Hazara division.

He said that hundreds of families would be displaced and deprived of their agriculture land and houses but the government should adopt a practical approach before going to launch the hydropower project.

“We want to make it clear to the government that it should take the local people into confidence before going to launch this energy project,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan