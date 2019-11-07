Shopkeepers asked to display rate lists on special boards

Ag APP

MULTAN: The Punjab government Wednesday directed administrations of all districts to ensure display of rate lists on special boards at shops on prominent places to combat black marketing of daily use items.

The district administrations are asked to take strict action against violators of rate lists regulations. According to price control officials, the shopkeepers would have to prepare rate boards of white colour according to prescribed size and design. They said the rate boards’ length should be of two feet and width of one and a half feet. Meanwhile, officials arrested five shopkeepers on charges of selling commodities on higher rates. City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Mansoor said the detained shopkeepers were selling commodities at higher rates. The administration has taken action against shopkeepers at chowk Khumharanwala, Mumtazabad, Gulshan Market, Ansar Colony, Shah Alam Market, vegetable and fruit market and filing stations.

The AC said rate violators would be sent to jail.

101 power pilferers caught in south Punjab: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 101 pilferers across the south Punjab on Wednesday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 140,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as a fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of meter tampering, he added.

‘Equipment to be bought after CPEIC extension completion’: Equipment will be purchased after completion of building extension of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) for which PC-1 is in the process of revision. CPEIC Medical Superintendent Dr Fahim told on Wednesday that under the rules, the equipment could not be purchased until the building was accomplished as it would not only an audit objection but also they did not have space to keep the equipment.After every three years, PC-I was revised because rates were changed, he said. He added that two or three meeting had been conducted in Lahore. In this connection, it would be finalised in another meeting, he hoped.

The MS disclosed that previous contractor made inordinate delay in construction of the building, resulting a lapse of Rs 300 billion from the budget allocated for it.

Five profiteers arrested: The district government teams caught five shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines on them. The teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor at Chowk Qazzafi, Mumtazabad, Gulshan Market, Ansar Colony and Shah Rukn-e-Alam Market checked rates at vegetable & fruit shops, hotels, petrol pumps etc and found five shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.