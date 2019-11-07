close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Minister visits markets to verify prices of essential items

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

JHANG: Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad Wednesday along with officials of district administration visited different markets and bazaars to verify prices of essential items.

Earlier, the minister attended a briefing in the DC office on the prices of daily use things and availability of essential items in markets. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wattoo briefed the minister on price controlling magistrates’ performance against shopkeepers involved in violating regulations, The DC said agriculture marketing department officials were assigned duty to remain present in vegetable and fruit markets daily at the time of process of auction to control prices of fruits and vegetables at the end of retail outlets.

