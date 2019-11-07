close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
November 7, 2019

Blind persons protest outside CM House enters third day

National

N
NNI
November 7, 2019

LAHORE: The protest by blind persons outside Chief Minister’s House entered its third day (Wednesday) where protesters shouted slogans against social welfare department, demanding equal employment opportunities. According to the report, the blind people had a clash with the police after they lifted the barriers. The police stopped the blind protesters from moving towards Mall Road where an angry blind man slapped a policeman. The police said the protesters tried to abuse them. A long queue of vehicles was witnessed when the protesters tried to block the road. People with visual disabilities have been staging a sit-in against the government since November 4.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan