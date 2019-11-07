Schools to remain closed today due to smog

LAHORE: In a late night development, Punjab government Wednesday announced closure of all public and private schools in Lahore today (Thursday) because of sudden increase in smog. The announcement in this connection was made by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas in their separate tweets. “Due to sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed Thursday. We are closely monitoring the Lahore smog situation. Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog,” CM wrote in his tweet. Dr Murad Raas wrote “All schools of Lahore (public & private) to remain closed on November 7”. He also observed smog was at abnormally high levels in Lahore. “Please refrain from taking the kids outdoor unless it is absolutely necessary,” he advised.