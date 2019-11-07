close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Schools to remain closed today due to smog

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

LAHORE: In a late night development, Punjab government Wednesday announced closure of all public and private schools in Lahore today (Thursday) because of sudden increase in smog. The announcement in this connection was made by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas in their separate tweets. “Due to sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed Thursday. We are closely monitoring the Lahore smog situation. Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog,” CM wrote in his tweet. Dr Murad Raas wrote “All schools of Lahore (public & private) to remain closed on November 7”. He also observed smog was at abnormally high levels in Lahore. “Please refrain from taking the kids outdoor unless it is absolutely necessary,” he advised.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan