NAB closes inquiry against Hina, Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday closed the investigations against senior PPP legislator and ex-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and ex-chairman National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) Ayaz Khan Niazi and others due to absence of evidence as per law.

The Executive Board of the NAB also approved the closure of the investigations against Chaudhry Munir and ex-MNA Mian Imtiaz due to absence of evidence as per law. The meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB was held with under its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in which approval was given to initiate five inquiries against Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations Division, NAB and other senior.

The Executive Board of NAB has accorded approval of conducting five inquiries against Ahmed Nawaz Chairman, Hameed Akbar Khan, former District Nazim Bhakkar, Amanat ullah Khan, former member of provincial assembly/former minister irrigation department and others, Akhtar Hussain, Maqsood Ahmed, Ahsan Sarwar Butt and others, Messers Millat Tractor, Sikandar Mustafa Khan and others, officers and officials of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), officers/officials of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, messers United Energy Group Limited, Habibullah Khan (Qasim International container Terminal, Pvt), inquiries against the officers/officials of NTDC and others.

The Executive Board of the NAB has also authorised conducting investigations against the officers/ officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The NAB’s Executive Board authorised sending the inquiry against Sultan Gull and others to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as per law and referring another inquiry against the officers/officials of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Islamabad and others to Establishment Division as per law.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that corruption is the root cause of country's all ills. “The need of the hour is to eradicate the menace completely through a surgery and all resources are being utilised,” he said.

He said the NAB has recovered and deposited Rs71 billion in national exchequer after directly or indirectly recovering from corrupt elements in last 23 months. “The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international organisations especially World Economic Forum's recent report in which the forum has lauded NAB's awareness and prevention efforts, which is honour for NAB. “The faith is NAB is Corruption Free Pakistan,” he said.