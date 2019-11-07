Police official, doctor caught receiving bribe from recruits

KARACHI: Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday raided Karachi's Police Hospital and arrested a police official and medical superintendent (MS).

The ACE East arrested the police official red handed while he was taking money from new recruits in lieu of issuing medical fitness certificate. The ACE recovered the bribe money.

ACE Deputy Director Zameer Abbasi informed The News that the police official was caught red handed while receiving Rs20,000 from one aspirant. In similar way, he has been vexing new recruits by not issuing medical certificate unless his palm were greased. Sources added that each recruit would pay Rs40,000 to Rs100,000 for being certified as medically fit for job, because of pervasive practice in Police hospital. ACE sources that that as per complainants, each recruit would contact and pay amount to accused police official, who would make them appear before the MS to seek nod and signature on certificate, while confirming receipt of money. The record of issued certificates in last three years has been seized, which would be analysed to check if individuals paid in similar fashion. An FIR has been registered at Police Station ACE East Zone. The accused will be produced before court for seeking remand.