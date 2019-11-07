KP CM orders timely completion of Swat Motorway

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the timely completion of Swat Motorway stressing that the deadline set for the project completion will not be extended.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on different developmental projects initiated by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) in the province, said an official handout. Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Minister Communication and Works Akbar Ayub, Advisor to CM on merged District Ajmal Khan Wazir and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the progress of civil work on the Swat Motorway Phase-I (Rashakai to Chakdarra). The meeting was told that for the timely completion of the Swat Motorway Phase-I, the civil work had been initiated in three shifts to meet the given timeline.

The chief minister said the monthly progress and a detailed activities report with timelines should be submitted to his office as the project would serve as a gateway to the rapid promotion of trade and tourism in the region, especially for international tourism. He directed the handing over of possession of the requisite land to FWO within two weeks for initiating civil work on CPEC City Nowshera project, provision of necessary resources for the completion of Nowshera Medical College and construction of the bridge on the river Kabul. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to present detailed progress reports on an oil refinery, cement plant in Haripur and hydropower projects. He called for a second meeting after 20 days to evaluate the implementation of decisions taken on these projects.

Mahmood Khan said speedy completion of the ongoing mega development projects in the province was the priority of the government. The chief minister called for utilising all resources for the timely completion of the projects and directed to take pragmatic measures for the early deployment of the motorway police on Swat Motorway for traffic Management.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the FWO had deployed its unit for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor City in Nowshera and would start work after taking full possession of the land. The chief minister directed the officials to give full possession of the land for initiating civil work on the CPEC City Nowshera within 15 days.