Mercury dips after hilly areas receive snowfall

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in the grip of cold as the mountainous areas in the province received first snowfall of the winter. The weather remained cloudy in the provincial capital throughout the day. The upper parts of Hazara, Swat, Dir and Chitral received heavy snowfall and rain the entire day. The rain and snowfall that started in early hours in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts continued intermittently throughout the day. The Kaghan valley in Mansehra and Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan received the first snowfall of winter. Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was also blocked to traffic following a snowfall in Kaghan valley. Parts of Upper Dir district received snowfall as many hilly areas received snowfall while plain areas received rain on Wednesday. The snowfall started in Lowari Top, Dobando, Qulandi, Kumrat, Doog Dara, Barawal tehsil, and other areas from Wednesday morning and continued throughout the day with intervals.