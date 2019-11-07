Without cabinet approval: President’s acts on PM’s advice to be unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned for date-in office (indefinite period) hearing into identical petitions, challenging the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing the foreign properties of his family in wealth statements.

A 10-member full court of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Badial resumed hearing into the identical petitions.

Other members of the full court are Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmed.

Munir A Malik, counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while continuing his arguments submitted that without the approval of cabinet, the act of president on the advice of the prime minister will be unconstitutional.

He contended that the mechanism of appointment and removal of judges of the superior courts vest in the executive branch adding that as per the apex court judgment, the executive means the prime minister and the cabinet.

The learned counsel contended that there are eight Articles of the Constitution under which the President act on the advice of the prime minister.

Under Article 58(1) of the Constitution, the President can dissolve the National Assembly if the Prime Minister advised so while under Article 92(1) the President appoint the federal ministers while under Article 92 (3) a federal minister or minister of state may, by writing under his hand address to the President, resign from his office or may be removed from office by the President on the advice of Prime Minister.

Similarly Malik stated that under Article 93(1) of the Constitution the President may on the advice of the Prime Minister, appoint not more than five advisers, on such terms and conditions as he may determine.

The counsel further said that under Article 101 (1), the President also appoints governor on the advice of the Prime Minister while under Article 242 (1A) the President appoint the Chairman Federal Service Tribunal constituted in relation to the affairs of the Federation on the advice of Prime Minister.

Likewise, he submitted that under Article 243 (4) the President appoints Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff and also determines their salaries and allowances on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Munir A malik submitted that the President is bound to act on the advice of the Prime Minister where the constitution has authorised to do so.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar, however, observed that the citation, the learned counsel is referring to relates to an era wherein Article 58 (2) (b) was in place whereby the prime minister was so powerful, adding that there was tussle between the president and prime minister on the appointment of judges.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that on the advice of prime minister, the president sends the reference to Supreme Judicial Council adding that the federal government is the complainant in the presidential reference, how the president could take advice from the federal government led by the prime minister, Munir A Malik said that the president should form an independent view.

He said that in the constitution where the advice of the prime minister is mentioned, there would be no role of the executive but where the advice of the prime minister is missing, the advice of the cabinet would be considered.

The learned counsel reiterate that the president did not apply his mind while processing the reference adding that the reference was sent to the Supreme Judicial Council without the approval of the cabinet.

“Hence the instant reference is liable to be set aside which was not filed in accordance with law”, Munir A Malik contended.

Justice Yahya Afridi, another member of the bench, asked the learned counsel as to whether there should not be check and balance in the judiciary. He further questioned if it was established that the president, prime minister and the minister of law acted beyond their powers, in future in order to curb such measures, whether these three could be proceeded against or they could be left without taking any action.

Munir A malik contended that no one is above the law adding that the credibility of the judiciary is linked with its accountability. The learned counsel submitted that he would extensively argue on this issue.

The counsel to a court query said that he would be submitting his arguments on the issue of surveillance of his client and his family members as well as on the issue of collection material for the matter without prior permission of the competent authority. However, he said first Babar Sattar would be arguing before the court on the matter related to tax. The court then asked Babar Sattar as to how much time the counsel will take to which he said that he will take a few days.

Later on, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period) but ruled that all the parties would be informed today (Thursday) as to whether hearing would resume next week or not.