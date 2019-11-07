Bailout package is govt sponsored, IMF tells MPs

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians belonging to Upper and Lower House of Parliament have demanded of the IMF to soften tough conditionalities under $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

It was an in-camera meeting where both the members of Senate and National Assembly asked IMF for slashing the FBR’s annual tax collection target, undertaking reforms in phased manner, lenient attitude on exchange rate and allow such steps that helped the government to curtail rising inflation.

PML-N MNA Ayesha Ghous Pasha told journalists after the meeting that the IMF team listened to the views of the parliamentarians.

The IMF’s visiting review mission held joint meeting with members of Senate and National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance here at the Parliament House on Wednesday in which the members asked the IMF to show lenient attitude because the Fund programme was resulting into burdening poor segments of the society.

Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Farooq H Naek told journalists after the meeting that the IMF side made it clear that it's a government sponsored programme. He said that the government wanted to centralise GST on services but if it was done it would be violation of the constitution. He said there was need to reduce the discount rate because at existing rate the investment cannot be promoted that is resulting into increased unemployment.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Asad Umar told journalists that the meeting went very well with the IMF team. He said that he read about FBR’s plan to establish Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRAS) in newspapers and he did not know its whole details. He said that the market based exchange rate prevailed in the country.

Senator Sherry Rehman told journalists that the common man of the country was facing acute price hike as the government raised electricity prices again this week. One should not expect from the IMF that they will show dissatisfaction in first year of the IMF programme, she said and added that it was responsibility of the government to protect the interest of people of Pakistan. She said that the total debt to GDP ratio crossed 80 percent of GDP and the government team could not give satisfactory reply as to how it would reduce the debt burden in the coming months and years ahead. “We have also raised the issue of exchange rate and if it would be free float Pakistani rupee would continue to slide”, she added.

The government indicators, she said, presented in the meeting are completely opposite to the ground realities, adding that the parliamentarians were accountable to the people of Pakistan and not to the IMF.