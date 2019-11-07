Leaders enjoying at home…: Marchers are exposed to harsh weather, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday that today it was a unique happening in Lahore that an extremely ill person shifted from a hospital to his home for best healthcare.

Talking to media persons here, she said, “We hope that the best possible health treatment will be available to Mian Nawaz Sharif at his home and for the purpose, Maryam was granted bail by the court, she will do nursing and take care of her father”.

She slammed the Azadi March leaders and said that today the workers were lying under the sky while their leaders enjoying warmth of quilts at home. “Is this attitude not a contradiction in what they preach and what they actually do,” she remarked, referring to JUI-Fazl leadership. The Maulana, she recalled, again said that their objective was to stop the government, which had hoisted the Israeli flag. She strongly condemned this statement, devoid of facts.

She regretted that the state institutions were again criticised with regard to the constitution of the medical board for Nawaz Sharif and clarified that it was not the job of government but of the court to form a medical board.

Dr Awan said that it was same Maulana, who had remained completely silent when a bid was made to change the Blasphemy Law: he neither spoke on this matter nor held any sit-in.

On the Kashmir issue, she said Pakistan was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and no forum had been spared in this connection.

Speaking at the Kashmir's Martyrs seminar here, she noted whole Pakistani nation paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir and freedom struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

She pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has emerged as spokesperson for Kashmiris, was contesting their case and he is continuously highlighting the issue at every international forum.

The Special Assistant said Indian government was bent upon committing genocide in occupied Kashmir, urging international community to take notice of the Indian barbarism and intervene in the matter.