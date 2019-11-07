For country’s sake…: Govt not be given even a single day, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they could not give a single day to the PTI government as they want to save the country from bankruptcy.

While announcing to turn sit-in to Seerat Conference on 12th of Rabiul Awwal (Sunday), he made his intentions clear about extending stay in Islamabad beyond a couple of days. "This government, which was formed on basis of false promises, will have to go and now it is our national duty to do this job," the JUI-F top leader said while addressing participants of the sit-it.

Praising commitment of protesters who did not leave the venue despite bad weather, he said, "We are bracing all the hardships only to fulfill our national duty, "he said adding that people gathered in Islamabad are respectable and did not assemble for picnic or dance programme. Maulana Fazlur Rehman maintained that they were not ready to give even single day to the government. "The country will become bankrupt if this government is allowed to present third budget," he said. He alleged that Imran Khan deceived youth of the country by promising to give 10 million jobs in five years instead the government is talking about doing away with 400 departments.

Saying that one-sided accountability or justice was not acceptable to them, the JUI-F said references are filed against judges who give decisions against will of anybody. In this connection, he referred to cases of Mr Justice Faiz Isa and ex-IHC judge Shaukat Siddiqui.

He also demanded withdrawal of reference against Justice Faiz Isa. He said the protesters are asked to end sit-in complying with the court decision. "Which decision you are referring to. One decision was of Shaukat Siddiqui and other was of Faiz Isa," he said.