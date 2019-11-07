close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

ITTF Level-1 Coaching Course begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

LAHORE: ITTF Level-1 Table Tennis Coaching Course got underway at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

The course is being organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) with the collaboration of Punjab Table Tennis Association from November 6 to 14, 2019 under the supervision of a senior Sri Lankan coach.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited the course on Wednesday.

Talking on this occasion, Aulakh said it’s definitely great honour to host elite ITTF Level 1 Table Tennis Coaching Course at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. “Pakistan table tennis coaches must avail this opportunity fully and improve their knowledge and techniques to the maximum,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports