ITTF Level-1 Coaching Course begins

LAHORE: ITTF Level-1 Table Tennis Coaching Course got underway at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

The course is being organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) with the collaboration of Punjab Table Tennis Association from November 6 to 14, 2019 under the supervision of a senior Sri Lankan coach.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited the course on Wednesday.

Talking on this occasion, Aulakh said it’s definitely great honour to host elite ITTF Level 1 Table Tennis Coaching Course at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. “Pakistan table tennis coaches must avail this opportunity fully and improve their knowledge and techniques to the maximum,” he added.