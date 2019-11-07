T20 right format to groom young stars: Sharma

RAJKOT: The Twenty20 format can be used to groom young talent and prepare them for one-dayers and Tests while not distracting players from winning games, stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma said Wednesday.

Sharma, who is captaining the side in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday with Virat Kolhi rested for the series, is leading a young Indian side with several veterans rested. The hosts need to win to keep the three-match series alive after going down in opening game by seven wickets. Sharma has been one of India’s brightest stars in limited-overs cricket, but also proved his mettle in the Test format after making a successful debut as opener in during his team’s 3-0 sweep of South Africa.