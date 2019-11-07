QAT G-II: Taimur hits ton against C Punjab

LAHORE: Balochistan’s Taimur Ali scored a century in a drawn match against Central Punjab on the third-day of the seventh-round of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-II match at the Ittefaq Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

Resuming their first innings on 329 for three, Central Punjab managed to score 390 for five in 83 overs.Raza Ali Dar scored 43 off 55 balls, he hit three fours. In return, Balochistan in their second innings were 252 for four in 68 overs when stumps were drawn.

Taimur Ali scored 104 off 160 balls which included 15 fours and two sixes. Akbar-ur-Rehman contributed a 88-ball 57 which included six fours. The duo contributed 120 runs partnership for the third wicket. For Central Punjab, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim and Waqas Maqsood took one wicket each.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 276 all out in 78.2 overs (Haseeb Azam 82, Taimur Ali 73, Akbar-ur-Rehman 47; M Ali 5-61, Raza Ali 2-30, Ahmed Bashir 2-38) and 252-4 in 68 overs (Taimur Ali 104, Akbar-ur-Rehman 57)

Central Punjab 390-5, 83 overs (M Akhlaq 148, Ali Zaryab 107, Raza Ali Dar 43; Atif Jabbar 2-75, Ali Shafiq 2-94). Result: Match drawn.