Polo: Total Nutrition, Guard Group advance

LAHORE: Total Nutrition and Guard Group registered victories in the Aquafina Polo Cup 2019 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Total Nutrition edged out Pebble Breakers by 5-4. Bilal Haye played heroics role in Total Nutrition’s narrow victory as he smashed in a quartet from the winning side while Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana (two goals) and Farasat Ali Chatha and M Waheed (one goal each) but their efforts were futile in the end.

Pebble Breakers started the first chukker of the match with a field goal by Ahmed Ali Tiwana to take 1-0 lead which was soon equalized by Total Nutrition’s Bilal Haye at 1-all. The second chukker was fully dominated by Pebble Breakers, who banged in two back-to-back goals through Farasat Ali and M Waheed to gain 3-1 lead. The third chukker was evenly poised as both sides scored one goal each through Ahmed Ali (Pebble Breakers) and Bilal Haye (Total Nutrition) but Pebble Breakers were still enjoying 4-2 lead.

The fourth and last chukker proved to be a ‘game changer’ as Total Nutrition changed their game plan and started playing aggressively, which helped them put their opponents on the back-foot and score a hat-trick of goals to take 5-4 lead, which remained intact till the final whistle, thus Total Nutrition emerged as the match winners. This time, Bilal Haye contributed with a brace and Ahmed Zubair with one.

In the second match of the day played among three teams on American System, Guard Group emerged as the winners by beating Barry’s and Diamond Paints respectively.

In the first two-chukker match of the day, Diamond Paints outperformed Barry’s by 5-2½. From Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck twice while Raja Jalal Arslan, Abbas Mukhtar and Raja Arslan Najeeb contributed with one goal each. From Barry’s, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Agha Musa and Omer Asjad Malhi scored one goal apiece.

In the second two-chukker match, Guard Group thrashed Barry’s by 4-½. From the winning side, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ahmed Bilal Riaz emerged as stars of the day as they banged in a brace each while from the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, no goal was scored.

In third and last two-chukker match of the day, Guard Group defeated Diamond Paints by 3-1. From Guard Group, Saqib Khan Khakwani once again excelled with a brace while Taimur Ali Malik converted one. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed the only goal.