Pakistan women baseball team off to China

LAHORE: Pakistan women baseball team left for China on Wednesday to feature in the 2nd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship to be held in Chinese city Zhongshan from November 9 to 16.

According to Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), Pakistan women’s teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Philippines and India are participating in the tournament.

The teams have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises Japan, China, India and Pakistan while Group B includes teams from Taiwan, Korea, Hong and the Philippines.

The Pakistan team will play their first match against China on the November 9, second match against Japan on the 10th and third match against India on the 11th.

After that consolation round and Super Round matches will be played from November 13. Rao Zahid Qayyum Vice Chairman Sports Board Punjab, had a meeting with the team.

Pakistan women baseball team comprises: Team leader: Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi; team manager: Mrs Hummera Kamran; Coaches: Tariq Nadeem and Ahsan Farid; Playeers: Minahil Ahmed (Captain), Aisha Kiran (Vice Captain), Rabia Karim, Amna Javed, Najma Bibi, Bakhtawar Iqbal, Maria Nazir Cheema, Rahat Zainab, Roheed Akhtar, Zoya Sattar, Saman, Aqeela Zafar, Mehvish Ghulam, Sumba, Nida Akram, Hoorain Hafeez and Rabia Basri.