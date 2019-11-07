close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
AFP
November 7, 2019

Solskjaer targets Europa success

Sports

AFP
November 7, 2019

LONDON: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League as a pick-me-up after defeat to Bournemouth ended a brief revival.

The mood at Old Trafford had been lifted by three successive victories following a draw against Liverpool but the 1-0 loss on the south coast on Saturday was another unsatisfactory Premier League outing. United have seven points from three games in Europe this season and victory over Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday would secure their progress.

United are still without the injured Paul Pogba due to an ankle problem and will be missing defender Victor Lindelof, who played at Bournemouth having been a doubt for the game. —AFP

