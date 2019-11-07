close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Imam, Khushdil likely to play third T20

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Imamul Haq and Kushdil Shah are likely to replace Fakhar Zaman and Asif Ali for the third and final T20 against Australia to be played at Perth Friday.

The News has learnt that the team coaching staff is seriously considering replacing out of form Asif and Fakhar for the third T20. Pakistan require a win to draw the series and retain their status as No 1 T20 team.

“Imamul Haq and Kushdil Shah are likely to get a chance to represent Pakistan in the third T20. Asif and Fakhar are struggling to get runs and are most likely to be replaced. The coaching staff is also contemplating the inclusion of M Hasnain or Musa Khan in the final T20 match. However, there inclusion is based on their bowling in nets on Thursday,” an official accompanying the team told The News.

