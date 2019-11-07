Mustafa 2nd Pak shooter to qualify for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir has made the country proud when he becomes the second Pakistani shooter to have directly qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the qualification round held in Doha (Qatar) Wednesday.

According to reports reaching here, Ghulam Mustafa has secured a berth in Olympics in rapid fire pistol following his encouraging display in Doha.Earlier, shooter Khalil Akhtar (Army) also directly qualified for the 2020 Olympics after leaving the best behind in the World Cup held in Brazil. Khalil beat world no 1, 4, 5, 6 in the World Cup qualifying round. Competing in the 25m rapid fire, Khalil performed exceptionally well and made the country proud. Ghulam Mustafa now becomes the second shooter for Pakistan to earn a place in Olympics.