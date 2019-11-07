close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Mustafa 2nd Pak shooter to qualify for Olympics

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir has made the country proud when he becomes the second Pakistani shooter to have directly qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the qualification round held in Doha (Qatar) Wednesday.

According to reports reaching here, Ghulam Mustafa has secured a berth in Olympics in rapid fire pistol following his encouraging display in Doha.Earlier, shooter Khalil Akhtar (Army) also directly qualified for the 2020 Olympics after leaving the best behind in the World Cup held in Brazil. Khalil beat world no 1, 4, 5, 6 in the World Cup qualifying round. Competing in the 25m rapid fire, Khalil performed exceptionally well and made the country proud. Ghulam Mustafa now becomes the second shooter for Pakistan to earn a place in Olympics.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports