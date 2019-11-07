Sindh annex U-19 Cricket title

LAHORE: Sindh’s opening batsman Saim Ayub scored 79 off 104 as Sindh U-19a beat Balochistan U-19s by 123 runs in the final to bag title of the National U-19 One-Day Tournament 2019 at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Sindh scored 250 for nine in 50 overs. Saim, the left-handed batsman’s, innings included six fours and two sixes. He added 113- runs for the third wicket with M Taha, who scored 62 off 78 balls laced with eight fours and two sixes. For Balochistan, slow left-arm M Junaid took six wickets for 32. In their run-chase, Balochistan were dismissed for 127 in 35.2 overs. Haseebullah top-scored with a 74-ball 56, he hit six fours and a six.

For Sindh, Amir Ali was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 31 runs. Arish Ali Khan and M Taha took three and two wickets, respectively. Saim Ayub was declared the Player-of- the-Match, while M Taha who scored 62 in the final was declared the Player-of- the-Tournament for his all-round performance which included 153 runs and 13 wickets.

Scores in brief: Sindh U19 250-9, 50 overs (Saim Ayub 79, M Taha 62; M Junaid 6-32) Balochistan U-19 127 all-out in 35.2 overs (Haseebullah 56; Amir Ali 4-31, Arish Ali Khan 3-22)

Player of the match: Saim Ayub (Sindh)

Player of the tournament – M Taha, Sindh (153 runs and 13 wickets in six matches) Result: Sindh U-19 won by 123 runs.