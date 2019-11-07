15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand’s south

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YALA, Thailand: At least fifteen people were gunned down in an ambush by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, an army spokesman said on Wednesday, one of the bloodiest days in the 15-year insurgency.
Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state. Despite the high death toll, the highly localised unrest garners few international headlines.
