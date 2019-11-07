Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe next week

WASHINGTON: The first open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump will occur over two days next week, the congressman overseeing the process said Wednesday, as the investigation heads into a much-anticipated public phase.

Two US officials including William Taylor, the current top US diplomat to Ukraine who has bolstered the accusation that Trump sought to pressure Kiev to launch investigations that could help the president politically, will testify next Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement. The former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who told investigators she was ousted from her post over “false claims” spread by Trump allies, is scheduled to testify on Friday, November 15, Schiff said.

Trump’s son tweets name of alleged whistleblower: President Donald Trump´s son published on Wednesday the name of the alleged anonymous whistleblower whose complaint fired the impeachment inquiry against Trump, breaking strict conventions for protecting officials who reveal wrongdoing in government. Amid calls by the president himself to expose the whistleblower, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the name of a CIA analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump. AFP could not independently verify the whistleblower´s identity and is not publishing the name. But the revelation by the president´s son comes as the White House seeks to discredit the mounting impeachment effort in Congress against Trump, painting it as driven by politics.

“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump,” the president tweeted on Monday. Standing beside Trump at a political rally in Kentucky Monday, Republican Senator Rand Paul threatened to expose the person and demanded they testify in Congress.“We also now know the name of the whistleblower... I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name. Andrew Bakaj, the whistleblower´s lawyer, would not confirm or deny the reported name, but said Trump Jr. and others were endangering the person as well as the system built to protect whistleblowers. “Identifying any name for the whistleblower will simply place that individual and their family at risk,” he told AFP. “It won´t, however, relieve the president of the need to address the substantive allegations, all of which have been substantially proven to be true.”

Top Trump ally admits tying Ukraine aid to Biden investigation: A top ally of President Donald Trump admitted he told a Ukraine official that US military aid was contingent on Kiev investigating Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden, testimony released Tuesday showed. In some of the most damning evidence yet to the House impeachment inquiry of Trump, Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, said he told a senior Ukraine official that military aid would likely not be released until Kiev made clear it would investigate Biden and his son’s ties to Ukraine energy firm Burisma. Sondland, in amended testimony that reversed his earlier denial, admitted he laid out the allegedly illegal quid pro quo in a September 1 discussion with Andriy Yermak, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sondland said it was the culmination of months of pressure placed on Kiev, primarily via Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to open “anti-corruption” investigations into the Bidens and into Trump’s unfounded belief that Ukraine assisted the Democrats in the 2016 election.