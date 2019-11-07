close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
November 7, 2019

‘Queen’s new outfits won’t use real fur’

World

N
Newsdesk
November 7, 2019

LONDON: Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur.

The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”

The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes. Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “weare thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.”

She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World