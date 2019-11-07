close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Newsdesk
November 7, 2019

Turkey captures slain IS leader Baghdadi's wife

World

N
Newsdesk
November 7, 2019

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara on Wednesday but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name. Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives. Erdogan’s announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi’s elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in northwestern Syria. She was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained.Erdogan says: “We caught his wife, but we didn’t make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time.”

