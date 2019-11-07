Abu Bakr makes history in Martial Arts Championship

MANCHESTER: At the age of just eight, Muhammed Abu Bakr Farooq created history by becoming the youngest British-Pakistani to win gold, silver and bronze medals in the World Martial Arts Championship.

Abu Bakr bagged a gold in weapons (nun-chucks), silver in kumite (fighting) and bronze in self defence. He previously won competitions in the Dojo karate squad, which made him eligible for national qualifiers in seven to 10 years old category, where he won silver medal.

“All my success is due to my parents and my trainer at the club. They have supported me all the way through. It’s been two years here at the club and I have worked really hard. It wouldn’t have been possible without them,” he said while talking to Geo News.

“I feel so proud of myself, because martial arts have given me so much confidence and it’s something I know that I’m really good at. My parents and trainer say I have the ‘fire power’ to compete any opponent anywhere and it certainly has boosted my confidence.

If I am given a chance I would love to represent both Team GB and Pakistan”.His father said: “Martial arts enable children to develop self-confidence, self-discipline and self-respect, as well as respect for others, hence we started taking him to martial arts club at the age of six. Asian parents tend to focus on education more often, we should focus on our children’s education but sports is where our Asian community is not very supportive to their children. If we support them as parents they can become role model in society.”

He added: “At the age of just eight he is an inspiration for so many kids who are busy playing computer games, but after Abu Bakr’s success in martial arts so many young kids have joined martial arts clubs. It’s an honour for us as parents that our son became the youngest British-Pakistani to win three medals at the championship.”

The World Martial Arts Championship was held at the Egham Orbit sports centre in London. Participants from more than 20 countries attended the event. Abu Bakr’s family hails from Chakwal, a small town on the outskirts of Rawalpindi.