WPPF awards: Exceptional services to humanity acknowledged

LONDON: The World Peace and Prosperity Foundation (WPPF) held an awards ceremony in the House of Lords for acknowledging exceptional services to humanity.

At the ripe age of 90, Prince Mohsin Ali Khan, an enthusiastic campaigner for holding inter-faith seminars, is helped by Lady Frances Stanton, former mayor of Hammersmith and Fulham; both of whom organise this and other such events at a very high level of standard and scrutiny.

On the occasion, the guests included international peacemakers and like-minded doctors, lawyers, politicians, scientists and performers in the art and film industries.

Many travel every year from overseas specifically for this annual dinner. Prince Ulrik Greve of Rosenborg of Denmark said he comes to London only for this clubby event. Several speakers spoke about the disequilibrium of world resources and emphasised that there cannot be peace in the world without prosperity, and no prosperity can be gained without peace. After the reception and dinner, there was a lively award ceremony to honour those who have spent their lifetime serving humanity and dedicated their careers to try to bring about change through humanitarian causes.

Among those who qualified for this coveted award was Sarah Wade, founder of charity Humanitas who lived in Romania for 13 years and then took her charity to eastern Europe, Africa and Asia, delivering healthcare, education and providing medical aid to children of families in refugee camps.

Aina Khan OBE is an international lawyer, an expert in Islamic and Asian law. She founded the Register our Marriage law reform campaign. Her efforts helped families to cope with the aftermath of unregistered marriages in Britain which leave them with no legal rights. The government asked her to spread awareness of this “ticking time-bomb”.

Lord Shinkwin has used his position to champion disability equality issues in the House of Lords as well as in the media. He spent most of his career in the charity sector such as Cancer Research UK and bereaved armed forces families. He was chosen for his charitable heart.

Caroline de Guitaut, a distinguished art historian and curator, was awarded for her long service to the Arts and Culture. She says that “art always rises above politics”.

Two prime ministers of countries thousands of kilometres apart were recognised as the peace makers and respected world leaders in this field. Although they were not physically present, when their names were announced there was a rapturous applause and clapping.

The prime minister of Pakistan was honoured for preventing serious upheaval in challenging circumstances. He opened the Kartarpur Corridor enabling people to enter without visa to visit the Sikh holy places in Pakistan. Prince Mohsin Ali Khan remarked that he hopes that Imran Khan shares his vision of a Common Market of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The second prime minister to be honoured was Jacinda Arden of New Zealand for her remarkable leadership ability.