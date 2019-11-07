57 people treated after Kent chemical leak

LONDON: More than 50 people have been treated for breathing problems after a suspected chemical leak at a commercial site in Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews were called after a report of a leak in Sutton Road, Langley, near Maidstone, at around 2.20pm, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman said: “Ambulance crews, including our Hazardous Area Response Team and the air ambulance service, are at the scene. We have assessed and treated 57 people at the scene for breathing difficulties. A number have been discharged from our care. No patients are currently in a serious condition.”