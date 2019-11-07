Sikh visa requests being entertained, clarifies Pak HC

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission said on Wednesday visa requests from Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) were being entertained through online portal as well as directly at the High Commission London’s Consular Section and at the Consulates General in Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford and Glasgow.

The Pakistan government has welcomed Sikh pilgrims on the landmark 550th Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sikhs from all over the world would be celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose birth place is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

In deference to the religious sentiments of Sikhs, the government of Pakistan has also announced opening of Kartarpur Corridor. The Kartarpur Corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur.

“Misinformation is being spread by some elements that the visa requests for the Sikh Yatrees are not being entertained. This talk of closure of visa for Sikh Yatrees for 550th Anniversary is incorrect and, therefore, be ignored. To facilitate Sikh pilgrims, the government of Pakistan has liberalised its visa regime.

“For online visa portal access, visit: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk/pilgrim-tourism/In case of difficulties, the Sikh applicants may contact Help Desk established at the High Commission at 02076649245.”