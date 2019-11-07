PM hails Riyadh Agreement on Yemen

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the conclusion of landmark Riyadh Agreement, terming it a “crucial” and “important” step forward towards a political solution and durable peace and security in Yemen.

“Pakistan welcomes the conclusion of the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE Government,” he said in a tweet.

“We believe it is a crucial and important step forward towards a political solution and durable peace & security in Yemen,” the Prime Minister added.