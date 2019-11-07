Fazl says Azadi March to turn into Seerat-e-Tayyaba moot on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Wednesday that the Azadi March would be turned into Seerat-e-Tayyaba conference on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Sunday).

Addressing the Azadi March, Maulana Fazl lauded the protesters for braving harsh weather conditions and rain, saying further time could not be given to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it would lead to further deterioration in the country.

He also criticised the incumbent government for opening Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs on Iqbal Day (November 9). “On the one hand the government is talking about the sufferings of Kashmiri people but on the other hand they [government] are opening Kartarpur for Sikh community, which shows a complete contradiction in the policies of the PTI government,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan were still being harassed by the authorities there, but the Foreign Office had not raised the issue with the Afghanistan government neither it lodged any protest in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking notice of the sufferings of the Azadi March participants, directed Islamabad authorities to make an assessment for providing them relief and assistance.

In a Twitter message, Khan said he had directed the chairman of Capital Development Authority to visit the sit-in site for assessing the situation in order to provide relief and assistance to the Azadi March participants following rain and changing weather conditions.

“I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions,” he tweeted.

On late Tuesday night, the participants of the Azadi March faced severe difficulties following a spell of rainfall with strong wind in the federal capital, which turned the weather cold. The JUI-F activists were seen finding a safe location amid the rainfall as their camps failed to save them from the heavy downpour and cold weather.

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) top leaders — Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi — reached the residence of Maulana Fazl and resumed talks over ongoing Azadi March.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Elahi, who had met JUI-F chief the other day, expressed hopes for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue after meeting with Prime Minister Khan and leaders of the Rahbar Committee.

Elahi said the meeting between the government’s representatives and the Rahbar committee was a step forward towards the betterment, adding: “Time is needed for a solid breakthrough”.