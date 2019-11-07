Labour not to endorse three ex-MPs in election

LONDON: Labour’s governing body has decided that the party will not endorse Chris Williamson, Stephen Hepburn and Roger Godsiff as candidates in the general election.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) ruled that the three former Labour MPs would not be able to stand as candidates for Jeremy Corbyn’s party in the December poll. Instead, the party will select other candidates to stand in their former constituencies.

Williamson, who represents Derby North, was suspended from the party in February after he claimed that Labour had been “too apologetic” in response to criticism of its handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

He was readmitted to the party and issued with a formal warning following a hearing of a National Executive Committee (NEC) anti-Semitism panel in June — prompting an outcry from MPs, peers and Jewish groups. But he was suspended again in July after a second panel reviewed the decision to reinstate him and found it “cannot safely stand”.

Hepburn, who represents Jarrow in Gateshead, had the whip withdrawn last month following a complaint of sexual harassment. Under party rules, individuals suspended from the party are not eligible to be Labour candidates.

Godsiff, who was reprimanded by Labour’s chief whip Nick Brown in the summer for his stance on LGBT+ rights, was undergoing a re-selection process by his local party when the election was called. It is understood the chief whip recommended that Mr Godsiff, who represents Birmingham, Hall Green, should not be endorsed by the NEC to stand in the election.

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl called on Labour to expel Mr Williamson from the party after making the “correct” decision to stop him standing again. She said: “The NEC ruling to bar Chris Williamson MP from standing again in Derby North is the correct one. However this is not enough. Labour’s leadership must now stop dragging their feet and act immediately to expel from the party this disgraced politician who has baited the Jewish community for far too long.”

Labour Against Antisemitism’s Fiona Sharpe said the NEC’s decision was “too late in coming and totally inadequate”. She said: “Mr Williamson should have been expelled from the Labour Party years ago, when his views first started appearing in public.

“Instead the Labour Party appeared to drag its feet and, in our opinion, failed to take the appropriate action — an appalling demonstration of the alleged institutional racism now being investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission. Acting at the 11th hour in this haphazard way just appears to show that the Labour Party can’t be trusted to protect the minority communities it purports to stand up for.”